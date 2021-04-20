New Jersey adds 'X' gender option for driver's licenses, ID cards

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10518456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These two best friends will both be first-generation college students and say they owe their success to their families.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey drivers will have a new option when choosing their gender on their driver's license.The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) announced on Monday the addition of an "X" gender option on the state's driver's licenses and non-driver identification cards.Gender "X" will indicate a gender is unspecified, and it will now be offered along with the existing "M" and "F" for male and female.The option is not only being offered to New Jersey residents who identify as non-binary, but for anyone who prefers not that their gender not be specified on the license or ID."Diversity and inclusion are core values for New Jersey, and for all of us at the MVC," MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. "We know this new option will be deeply impactful for many residents, as access to resources and the ability to live and work freely so often hinges on having documentation that correctly reflects your identity."Customers only need to fill out a form that's available on the MVC website and visit an MVC Licensing Center as a walk-in customer.They will have to give up their current license or ID and pay a standard fee of $11 to receive a duplicate.The option was originally planned for late 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic, and it required modifications to the MVC computer system.The MVC announced the ability to change the gender designation on licenses and IDs in February 2020, after the passage of the Babs Siperstein Law in 2018.----------