Investigation continues after 7-year-old drowns at rented backyard pool in New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are continuing to investigate the suspected drowning of a 7-year-old girl at a rented backyard pool in New Jersey over the weekend.Police say the little girl was found at the bottom of the pool around 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on Westervelt Place in Teaneck.CPR was initiated, and the girl was transported to Holy Name Medical Center.She was pronounced deceased at the hospital just before 7:30 p.m."We extend our sincerest condolences to her family and friends during this most trying time," the police department said in a statement.The investigation is ongoing.There have been nearly a dozen drownings in the past month in New Jersey alone.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.