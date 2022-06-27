Investigation continues after 7-year-old drowns at rented backyard pool in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
7-year-old girl found in the bottom of a pool in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are continuing to investigate the suspected drowning of a 7-year-old girl at a rented backyard pool in New Jersey over the weekend.

Police say the little girl was found at the bottom of the pool around 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on Westervelt Place in Teaneck.

CPR was initiated, and the girl was transported to Holy Name Medical Center.

She was pronounced deceased at the hospital just before 7:30 p.m.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to her family and friends during this most trying time," the police department said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

There have been nearly a dozen drownings in the past month in New Jersey alone.

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



