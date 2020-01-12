Van slams through New Jersey house, winds up in basement

By
EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A van slammed through a house in New Jersey and wound up in the basement.

Police say the driver was making a K-turn off Churchill Road, perpendicular to Buck Road in East Brunswick when it rammed the home. The 2004 GMC then went through the living room wall. The floor of the living room caved in, with the van ending up resting in the basement.

The driver, Ruben Hrycyna, 47, of South River, New Jersey was taken to the hospital, and is unconscious, but stable.

No one was inside the home at the time, but crews are investigating what happened moments before the van drove through the two-story home.

Officials say the house is uninhabitable Saturday night. Township building inspectors are on the scene, and they will determine what is next.

The family was not targeted - the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east brunswickmiddlesex countycar into buildingaccident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News