Massive fire guts large home in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire that gutted a large home in Bergen County.
Flames broke out at the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River around 5 p.m. Sunday.
So far there are no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
