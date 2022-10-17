Massive fire guts large home in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire that gutted a large home in Bergen County.

Flames broke out at the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River around 5 p.m. Sunday.

So far there are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

