Massive fire causes home to collapse in Newark

Firefighters were called to the home on South Orange Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.
A woman jumped from the second floor. She was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.
Firefighters brought the flames under control in around an hour.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
