Massive fire causes home to collapse in Newark

By Eyewitness News
Massive fire causes home to collapse in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire caused a vacant home to collapse in Newark on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on South Orange Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

A woman jumped from the second floor. She was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Firefighters brought the flames under control in around an hour.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered discarded in a ravine Wednesday in Blount County, Alabama, according to the local sheriff's office.



