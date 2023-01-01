30 people displaced from fire in Paterson

The flames broke out inside a multi-family home on Harrison Street in Paterson around 10 a.m. on New Year's Day.

PATERSON, New Jersey -- A four-alarm fire displaced 30 people from seven different families in New Jersey.

The flames quickly spread to two neighboring structures.

The Red Cross is finding the residents places to stay.

Investigators say they are still figuring out how the fire started.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

