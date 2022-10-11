New Jersey considering bill to warn tenants, homebuyers of flood risks on properties

NJ considering bill to warn tenants, homebuyers of flood risk

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is considering a bill to warn tenants or homebuyers of any flood risks on properties before contracts are signed.

This comes about one year after remnants of Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding, and killed 30 people.

The measure would require landlords and real estate agents to disclose whether properties are in FEMA floodplains or or other flood hazard areas, or have ever had flood damage.

Experts say New Jersey is one of 21 states without flood disclosure requirements.

ALSO WATCH | Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube