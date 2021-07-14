Politics

NJ Gov. Murphy heads to White House to talk infrastructure with Biden, governors, and mayors

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ Gov. Murphy to visit DC to talk to BIden about infrastructure

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will be making his first trip to the White House since President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Governor Murphy will be participating in a discussion on infrastructure legislation with the president and several other bipartisan governors and mayors.

President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators have agreed to spend $579 billion on roads, bridges, and other physical infrastructure.

Murphy has previously called it, "a huge game changer" for New Jersey.

A draft budget resolution, the first step toward allowing Democrats to pass that larger spending bill by majority vote and not worry about a Senate Republican filibuster, also would include $120 billion to help restore the federal deduction for state and local taxes, which Republicans capped at $10,000 in their 2017 tax law.

"From major investments in rail, roads, bridges, tunnels, clean energy, and high-speed broadband to generational investments in human infrastructure like child care and education, the president's plans will bolster our economic competitiveness and deliver for working families across our nation," Murphy said in advance of his trip.

The governor will attend a dinner on Thursday with President Biden, a fellow Democrat, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will be in town for talks at the White House.

The governor served as U.S. ambassador to Germany when Biden was vice president under then-President Barack Obama.



Biden, who visited New Jersey twice in 2017 to help Murphy win his first term as governor, endorsed him for re-election last month.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with gubernatorial contests this year, and the results sometimes serve as a bellwether for the 2022 midterm elections.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor while Murphy is out of state.

ALSO READ | Help protect the piping plovers and their adorable chicks
EMBED More News Videos

Anyone visiting the Tri-State Area's bountiful shorelines have probably seen cordoned off areas of piping plovers, so as not to disturb bird breeding grounds.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseywashington d.c.the white housejoe bidenphil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man carjacked, shot in head by men on dirt bikes on Washington Bridge
4 charged in Iran plot to kidnap NYC journalist, 4 others
Hungry trespassers break into popular NYC dumpling restaurant
AccuWeather: Warmer with a PM storm
COVID Updates: Cases doubled across US in last 3 weeks
Delta variant now dominant COVID strain in NJ
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
Show More
Pope Francis arrives at Vatican 10 days after surgery
Karina Vetrano murder: 40K sign petition to reopen Chanel Lewis case
Group beats men with cinderblock, plastic crates in shocking video
Judge pauses transfer of disabled homeless from NYC hotels to shelters
'Where is the outrage?' Shea asks in response to teen gang deaths
More TOP STORIES News