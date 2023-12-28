New Jersey town to drop giant fiberglass M&M to ring in the New Year

HACKETTSTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- All eyes will be on Times Square this weekend to watch the ball drop, but one town in New Jersey is starting a New Year's Eve tradition - and a much tastier one at that.

Hackettstown will drop a giant fiberglass M &M to ring in the New Year.

A facility in Hackettstown has been making M &Ms since 1958.

The town says this is the first year of what will become an annual tradition.

ALSO READ | New Year's Eve organizers unveil first look at Times Square ball before celebrations

Anthony Carlo has more from Times Square.

