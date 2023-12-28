New Jersey town to drop giant fiberglass M&M to ring in the New Year

HACKETTSTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- All eyes will be on Times Square this weekend to watch the ball drop, but one town in New Jersey is starting a New Year's Eve tradition - and a much tastier one at that.
Hackettstown will drop a giant fiberglass M&M to ring in the New Year.
A facility in Hackettstown has been making M&Ms since 1958.
The town says this is the first year of what will become an annual tradition.
