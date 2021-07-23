Police investigation creates backup at Holland Tunnel

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Port Authority police are searching a vehicle on the Manhattan side of the Holland Tunnel following a report of shots fired.The incident was reported around 3 p.m. Friday.The report of a shot fired was from Jersey City but then the car apparently drove through the tunnel when it was stopped on the Manhattan side.Two people are in custody.The circumstances surrounding the report of shots fired are still unclear.The inbound side of the tunnel is closed while the outbound side is facing delays of an hour.Port Authority tweeted the Holland Tunnel to New York has a delay of 60 minutes due to police activity. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.----------