Holland Tunnel to NJ reopens following flooding from water main break

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey-bound Holland tunnel has reopened after flooding from a water main break.
Port Authority says the flooding happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday from a broken standpipe.
All traffic was diverted to the Lincoln Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.