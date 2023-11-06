  • Watch Now
Holland Tunnel to NJ reopens following flooding from water main break

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, November 6, 2023 2:26AM
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey-bound Holland tunnel has reopened after flooding from a water main break.

Port Authority says the flooding happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday from a broken standpipe.

All traffic was diverted to the Lincoln Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

