Young girl killed in New Jersey house fire

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A young girl was killed in a fire in New Jersey.

The fire broke out inside a home on North and Johnston Avenues shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters and police arrived on the scene and worked quickly to find people trapped inside.

During their search, they found an unresponsive girl and another child suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire displaced 21 people in all.



Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

ALSO READ | With shark bites increasing, what to know if you encounter one while swimming

EMBED More News Videos

An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plainfieldunion countyfiredeadly fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
74-year-old innocent bystander shot in Brooklyn
Firefighter seriously injured while responding to Manhattan accident
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead, witness killed gunman, police say
1 critical, 3 injured after Newark shooting
Rising tide of COVID cases curbs Staten Island Ferry runs
Sharks spotted off Rockaway Beach and Lido Beach hours apart
5 wounded, 3 critically, in separate shootings in Yonkers
Show More
3 more monkeypox vaccination sites open in NYC
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Street renamed to honor Eric Garner 8 years after death
AccuWeather: Showers and storms
NYPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 2 women in one hour
More TOP STORIES News