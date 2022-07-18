Young girl killed in New Jersey house fire

The fire broke out inside a home on North and Johnston Avenues shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters and police arrived on the scene and worked quickly to find people trapped inside.
During their search, they found an unresponsive girl and another child suffering from smoke inhalation.
The fire displaced 21 people in all.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
