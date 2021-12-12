Society

Make-A-Wish helps surprise 5-year-old New Jersey boy with special dinosaur experience

By Eyewitness News
Make-A-Wish grants 5-year-old New Jersey boy special dinosaur experience

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a superstar welcome in Jersey City on Saturday for a young boy who has shown great courage fighting a life-threatening illness.

When 5-year-old Jules was asked his biggest desire for the Make-A-Wish program, he said it was to have a sleepover with a dinosaur.

Liberty Science Center partnered with the Learning Experience to make that happen. Jules and his family were welcomed to the museum on Saturday for a special after-hours dinosaur experience.

Jules had to have his wish postponed for two years because of the pandemic.



Saturday was also a celebration because for two years he has no signs of active disease.

