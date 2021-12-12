Make-A-Wish helps surprise 5-year-old New Jersey boy with special dinosaur experience

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11290953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A La Mirada homeowner known for his holiday decorations based off the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" may soon be fined by the city if he doesn't remove the latest addition to his display.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a superstar welcome in Jersey City on Saturday for a young boy who has shown great courage fighting a life-threatening illness.When 5-year-old Jules was asked his biggest desire for the Make-A-Wish program, he said it was to have a sleepover with a dinosaur.Liberty Science Center partnered with the Learning Experience to make that happen. Jules and his family were welcomed to the museum on Saturday for a special after-hours dinosaur experience.Jules had to have his wish postponed for two years because of the pandemic.Saturday was also a celebration because for two years he has no signs of active disease.----------