Make-A-Wish helps surprise 5-year-old New Jersey boy with special dinosaur experience

When 5-year-old Jules was asked his biggest desire for the Make-A-Wish program, he said it was to have a sleepover with a dinosaur.
Liberty Science Center partnered with the Learning Experience to make that happen. Jules and his family were welcomed to the museum on Saturday for a special after-hours dinosaur experience.
Jules had to have his wish postponed for two years because of the pandemic.
Saturday was also a celebration because for two years he has no signs of active disease.
MORE NEWS | Homeowner told to take down 'Christmas Vacation' display or face fines
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip