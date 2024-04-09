New Jersey man accused of vandalizing Lakewood restaurant, causing $100K in damages

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 29-year-old Lakewood man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly causing $100,000 in damages to a local restaurant.

It happened at Maggie's Bar & Grill, located at a golf course at 145 County Club Drive, around 10 a.m.

Workers at the bar told 911 dispatchers that the man was actively working his way through the establishment and destroying furniture, equipment and inventory on all three floors.

"The guy came in after the cleaners, fumbling around and just started breaking stuff from the third floor, the second floor and all the way down to the basement," Maggie's employee Nysherra Butler said.

The owner says he's never seen the suspect before. Workers say he was bent on leaving Maggie's a wreck.

"Running around naked, breaking bottles, smashing glass, doing everything he could do to destroy us," Butler said.

Police say the man appeared to be in crisis when they arrived on the scene a short time later as he was naked and showing signs of emotional distress.

In a Facebook post following the incident, the establishment claimed the attack was intentional.

Lakewood Police Sergeant John Macerino was able to calm the man down and he was later arrested.

He was slapped with a slew of charges, including burglary and criminal mischief before being transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation and treatment.

The whole scene caught workers by surprise.

"I never saw this coming. I have worked at many other bars - I've never seen anything like this," Butler said.

Maggie's Bar & Grill was closed after the incident but a Facebook post from the establishment revealed that it would reopen Tuesday.

