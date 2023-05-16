Property owners in New Jersey could get piece of $42 million settlement in metal companies lawsuit

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a major settlement on Tuesday involving a chemical contamination in New Jersey.

About one thousand property owners in Carteret could get a piece of a $42 million settlement in a class action lawsuit against metal companies after investigations uncovered levels of toxins higher than state safety levels.

"We had samples taken and then found lead and arsenic from the soil," said Cerys Riaz.

It happened a few years ago when the United States Metals Refining Company began clean-up after a lawsuit claimed it left a large area of Carteret polluted with toxins.

"They had to dig down 18 inches," said Sharon Yacout-Comba.

This settlement, which could amount to up to about $17,500 per residential property comes as the suit claims the company's cleanup was inadequate and that toxins continue to cause damage to the properties. U.S. Metals closed down in 1986. Warehouses are now located on the huge lot.

The city says 1,205 residential properties are in the contamination zone. Many homeowners have been keeping up with the allegations and the possibility of this settlement.

Anyone who owns or owned one of the properties between January 30, 2017, and March 28, 2023, is eligible. CLICK HERE to find out more.

It is also best to get legal advice on the options - accepting the settlement takes away any rights you may have of suing the company separately, and it releases U.S. Metals from any wrongdoing, which it continues to claim.

A final approval hearing on the $42 million settlement is set for July 26 held over a Zoom meeting in Carteret.

