NJ man followed home from PA casino, murdered during attempted robbery while family home

Sree Ranga Aravapalli, 53, was shot multiple times inside his home on Briardale Court in Plainsboro during an alleged attempted robbery.
It happened on Tuesday, October 26 at 3:38 a.m. inside his home on Briardale Court.
Police say Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, followed Aravapalli home after he won big at the casino.
Reid-John was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree murder.
The victim, a well-known pharmaceutical CEO, was a husband and father to a daughter and son.
His family is distraught over the senseless act of violence and his neighbors were left shocked by the heartless murder of a man who will be missed.
A funeral was held for Aravapalli on Thursday afternoon.
The CEO of Parx Casino released the following statement to express their condolences:
"We are deeply saddened by the report that earlier this week a customer of Parx Casino was the victim of a homicide at his home after returning from a visit to the casino. We have learned that law enforcement officials have arrested a suspect who followed the victim home from the casino that night. Parx Casino has been cooperating fully with local and state law enforcement agencies in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey and will continue to do so. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time."
Plainsboro Police Chief Frederick Tavener said in a statement, "I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the Aravapalli family for their tragic loss. This is an unexpected and alarming event for their family, friends, and our entire community."
