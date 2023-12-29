New Jersey native turns 20 while being held hostage by Hamas

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey native who is being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas turned 20 while in captivity Friday.

Edan Alexander graduated from Tenafly High School in 2022, then he moved to Israel to volunteer with the country's military.

"Tammy and I are thinking of the Alexander family today on Edan's 20th birthday. We cannot imagine the pain they are feeling without their son and brother," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a post on X.

Alexander is one of six remaining American hostages held in Gaza, all of which are men.

"His birthday will mark 84 days since Edan was taken while defending the Gaza Border as a member of the Israeli Defense Force," said his parents, Adi and Yael Alexander, in a statement. "We are proud of his selflessness, courage and loyalty, and we miss his laugh and sense of humor, which brighten every room. He deserves to be celebrating his birthday with his little brother and sister. Instead, he is being held captive in the dark."

