Muslim woman claims she is victim of discrimination after being taken off plane in handcuffs

The woman is a self-described activist named Amani Al-Khatahtbeh.
In a video taken by another passenger, you can hear Al-Khatahtbeh arguing with police about staying on the plane. It was an American Airlines jet, preparing to take off for Charlotte.
Al-Khatahtbeh says a first-class passenger falsely claimed to be threatened by her because they got into a dispute on the security line.
The airline says she confronted the man in his seat.
