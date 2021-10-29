Health & Fitness

Employees of New Jersey hospital mandated to get COVID booster shot

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a new dimension to vaccine mandates at University Hospital in Newark, where certain employees are now under orders to get a booster shot.

Workers who originally received a Johnson and Johnson shot must roll up their sleeves again by December 24.

This is because the Johnson and Johnson vaccine loses its effectiveness faster than the other formulas.



Employees can pick from among any of the available boosters.

