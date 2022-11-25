Newark Public School teachers to receive $1 million in COVID backpay

Newark Public Schools will have to reimburse teachers for lost pay and reinstate sick days they used as a result of COVID-19 exposure.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Public Schools will have to reimburse teachers for lost pay and reinstate sick days they used as a result of COVID-19 exposure.

The teacher's union filed a grievance in October of last year because the district required teachers to use their sick days or take unpaid time off when they had to isolate.

The ruling on Wednesday from an arbitrator affects 800 employees who will be reimbursed about 1 million dollars in sick days and pay, according to estimates from the union.

ALSO READ | Pandemic learning loss hits New York City minority students hardest

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.