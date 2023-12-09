Possible corpse found wrapped in plastic in Hackensack River

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A possible body was found in the Hackensack River in Secaucus.

A fisherman found what appeared to be a corpse wrapped in plastic near Laurel Hill Park on Saturday afternoon.

Divers and state police are on site, and police have blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

