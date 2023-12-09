Possible corpse found wrapped in plastic in Hackensack River

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A possible body was found in the Hackensack River in Secaucus.
A fisherman found what appeared to be a corpse wrapped in plastic near Laurel Hill Park on Saturday afternoon.
Divers and state police are on site, and police have blocked off the area with crime scene tape.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
