3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a restaurant in Bergen County on Sunday, sending several people to the hospital.

The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.

Police say three people were injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

There is no word on if the driver will be charged.

