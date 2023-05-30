  • Watch Now
Truck crashes into parked vehicle, sending SUV into New Jersey deli

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 2:21AM
PASSAIC, New Jersey -- There were frightening moments in New Jersey when an SUV was sent crashing into a deli.

Police in the City of Passaic say a truck was going fast and pulled into the parking lot. It crashed into an SUV, which in turn was pushed into a deli.

A mother and her children were inside the eatery at the time, but no one was hurt.

The truck driver took off, but he was caught by police a short time later and taken into custody.

