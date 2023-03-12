New Jersey Nabisco plant implosion date set for April 15

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A cookie factory is about to crumble.

The implosion date for the now-defunct Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey is set for April 15.

Demolition crews are taking down the landmark facility to make way for a logistics center.

Crews had to clear the facility of asbestos before blowing it to bits.

For more than a half-century, the factory cranked out treats like Oreos, Lorna Doones, and Ritz Crackers.