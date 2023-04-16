WATCH LIVE

Man accused of using feces to write 'Allah' on Paterson elementary school sign

Sunday, April 16, 2023 1:15AM
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is facing charges for vandalizing a public school in Paterson.

Mohamad Bekheet is accused of using feces to write the word 'Allah' on a sign in front of the South Paterson elementary school.

Bekheet is charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and harassment.

New Jersey's council on American-Islamic relations is calling for a hate crime probe in the wake of the vandalism.

