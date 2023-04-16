Man accused of using feces to write 'Allah' on Paterson elementary school sign

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is facing charges for vandalizing a public school in Paterson.
Mohamad Bekheet is accused of using feces to write the word 'Allah' on a sign in front of the South Paterson elementary school.
Bekheet is charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and harassment.
New Jersey's council on American-Islamic relations is calling for a hate crime probe in the wake of the vandalism.
