NJ Transit train transformed into special holiday ride for kids

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11276105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two fire departments in New Jersey delighted onlookers with their annual holiday parade on Saturday night and gave spectators a chance to 'Be Kind.'

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- An NJ Transit train was transformed into a special holiday ride.Two hundred children boarded the 'Santa Train' in Hoboken for a journey with Santa Claus.Railmen for Children has sponsored the Santa Train for more than three decades for less fortunate children and those with special needs.----------