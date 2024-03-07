North to Shore festival returns to New Jersey with star-studded lineup

Toni Yates has more on the three-week, three-city June festival in New Jersey.

Toni Yates has more on the three-week, three-city June festival in New Jersey.

Toni Yates has more on the three-week, three-city June festival in New Jersey.

Toni Yates has more on the three-week, three-city June festival in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- After a successful inaugural year, New Jersey's North to Shore festival returns with a star-studded three-week, three-city extravaganza.

Venues in Asbury Park, Atlantic City and Newark have booked hundreds of performances and events for the month of June for the second-annual affair, featuring a loaded lineup of stars that include Kevin Hart, Matchbox Twenty, Gary Clark Jr., The B-52s, Gabriel Iglesias, Bleachers, Jeezy, Scarface, Barenaked Ladies, Lake Street Dive, Prince Royce & Wisin, Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz, Frankie Valli, and Stephen Colbert.

In addition to performances, there will also be film screenings, live podcasts and engaging panels on tap.

The first week of the event takes place in Asbury Park during the week of June 10-16, followed by Atlantic City during June 17-23, and closing out in Newark June 23-30.

"The lineup will take your breath away," said Governor Phil Murphy. "Not just live music and comedy. There will also be roundtables on topics that matter."

The governor sponsors the event and the mayors of each participating city came together Thursday at the famous Stone Pony in Asbury Park to talk the lineups.

NJPAC was awarded $367,000 in grants directly to performers, artists, non-profits, and organizations to expand the number of offerings from last year's inaugural North to Shore event.

"We are proud that North to Shore is a festival of ideas and a festival with of conscience," said John Schreiber, CEO of NJPAC.

Last year, North to Shore brought in nearly $8 million in ticket sales with more than 250,000 people attending free and ticketed events.

For more info on the second-annual festival, head here.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.