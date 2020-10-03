New Jersey high school football team players take a knee in season opener

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6544647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the time for practice winding down, Anthony Johnson reports excitement is building for high school action on the grid iron in New Jersey.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Friday was the season opener for the football team from Eastside High in Paterson, New Jersey.As many professional players have done, the young men decided to take a stand on social injustice by taking a knee.Members of the Eastside Ghosts knelt as the National Anthem played before their game against the Passaic Indians.Eastside's players decided unanimously to take a knee before every game this season after hearing an inspiring talk from a local social worker about racial equality and the fight for justice.