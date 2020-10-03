Sports

New Jersey high school football team players take a knee in season opener

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Friday was the season opener for the football team from Eastside High in Paterson, New Jersey.

As many professional players have done, the young men decided to take a stand on social injustice by taking a knee.

Members of the Eastside Ghosts knelt as the National Anthem played before their game against the Passaic Indians.

Eastside's players decided unanimously to take a knee before every game this season after hearing an inspiring talk from a local social worker about racial equality and the fight for justice.

