New Jersey high school football team players take a knee in season opener

As many professional players have done, the young men decided to take a stand on social injustice by taking a knee.
Members of the Eastside Ghosts knelt as the National Anthem played before their game against the Passaic Indians.
Eastside's players decided unanimously to take a knee before every game this season after hearing an inspiring talk from a local social worker about racial equality and the fight for justice.
