Englewood, New Jersey neighborhood blocked off due to police activity

Police responded to the disturbance at the home on West Englewood Avenue around 8 a.m. At least one shot was fired.

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A neighborhood in New Jersey was blocked off for hours on Saturday.

The New Jersey Attorney General's office is investigating. They have not said what the person's condition is, or what led to the incident. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is also on the scene after detectives from various agencies responded early Saturday morning.

At least two people were hurt - one was stabbed, and the other was shot. Neighbors say they are hearing that one member of a family attacked another and that the police responded, shooting someone, but authorities have not confirmed that.

"I don't know if it was a guy or if it was a lady, I just know that somebody got taken out in a stretcher, they got compressions. People are saying the coroner came, so we're staying out here trying to figure out what's going on," said one neighbor named Darryl.

Neighbors say whatever the disturbance was, it wasn't very loud, and they don't know what it was about since they didn't her much - they just woke up to seeing the streets blocked off with crime scene tape. They, too would like some answers.

