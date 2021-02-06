Crews respond to propane leak at New Jersey Walmart

SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency crews responded to a propane leak in Bergen County on Friday night.
The leak was reported at Walmart on 189 US-46 in Saddle Brook around 8 p.m.
The store was evacuated out of precaution.
Homes behind the store on South Boulevard were also evacuated.
The situation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
