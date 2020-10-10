Man found fatally shot next to NJ playground

The victim's older brother had the burden of having to call each family member to break the tragic news.
The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday in Lafayette Park.
For hours, the family stood laying at the boy's body lying next to a picnic table right by a playground.
ALSO READ | Body found in shallow grave in woods on Long Island tied to MS-13
According to family, he lived in the area, and would come to the park every now and then. His sister tells Eyewitness News he never hurt anyone. Now, they are desperately searching for answers.
There is no word yet from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Jersey City on a possible motive, or if they have any suspects.
The park was crowded at the time of the shooting, and investigators hope that a witness can help with their investigation.
ALSO READ | Arrest made after street vendor dies following fight
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip