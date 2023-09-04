1 killed , more than 6 others rescued in rip currents at Jersey Shore beaches

BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) -- In Beach Haven, Ocean County, swimmers created a human chain - there was a chopper overhead and boaters nearby. Despite all their efforts, a 24-year-old man was killed in the rough waves.

Over in Belmar, police confirm more than half a dozen swimmers had to be rescued around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Chizzy Meremikwu tells Eyewitness News he was in the water when he saw the powerful wave swallow the unsuspected swimmers.

"The tide came. That's when they got pulled in. They were in the back yelling 'help, help!' That's when everybody run off the beach, calling for lifeguards," said Meremikwu.

CPR was administered on the beach and three were eventually raced to the hospital.

"Everyone was in silence on the beach. Families, kids. Everyone was at a standstill. I never seen anything like that before," said Joshua Davis.

"The current can get pretty strong. Drag you out if you're not the strongest swimmer," said Nuri Dilworth.

Up and down the Jersey Shore, there were reports of rip currents and rough waves.

At Seven Presidents Beach, they reduced the area for swimming.

Meremikwu is thankful he stayed closer to shore.

"The waves were strong, the currents were really hard," he said.

Weather-wise, it was a perfect day to cool off at the beach, however, the currents did not cooperate.

ALSO READ | Questions over NYC's aging infrastructure reveal troubling answers following water main break

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.