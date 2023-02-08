Bill preventing SNAP benefits drop-off awaits signing by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

A bill in New Jersey to extend enhanced SNAP benefits has passed in the state legislature.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In New Jersey, a bill that would prevent the drop-off in SNAP benefits at the end of the month has advanced in the state legislature.

The temporary boost to federal SNAP benefits that families received during the pandemic is ending on the last day of February.

But advocates and lawmakers alike say the extra money has become a lifeline to New Jersey families who struggle to put food on the table.

According to one estimate, the more than 770,000 people who depend on the maximized benefits would lose an average of $190 per household.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Phil Murphy for his signature.

