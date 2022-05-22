Puppy stolen from New Jersey pet store has been returned unharmed

Surveillance video captured a man taking off with a 9-week-old Cockapoo from 'The Pet Shoppe' in Middletown.
The owner was so worried about the puppy because it is so young and needed a special diet to survive.
The store's owner told Eyewitness News that two girls returned the dog.
No other details were available, other than that the dog is okay.
