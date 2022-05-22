Pets & Animals

Puppy stolen from New Jersey pet store has been returned unharmed

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

9-week-old cockapoo puppy stolen from pet shop in NJ

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A puppy that was snatched from a pet store in New Jersey has been returned unharmed.

Surveillance video captured a man taking off with a 9-week-old Cockapoo from 'The Pet Shoppe' in Middletown.



The owner was so worried about the puppy because it is so young and needed a special diet to survive.

The store's owner told Eyewitness News that two girls returned the dog.



No other details were available, other than that the dog is okay.

ALSO READ | New York high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
EMBED More News Videos

The case could have implications for zoo animals across the U.S.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmiddletownmonmouth countypetpetsdogdogs stolenpuppy
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ police impose curfew after large party gets out of hand
Empire State Building lit to honor Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday
2 people pulled from Hudson River after jet ski collision
Man dies after collapsing at finish line of Brooklyn Half Marathon
Teen sought in 11-year-old shooting death also wanted for 2 robberies
White Sox shortstop accuses Yankees' Donaldson of making racist remark
Heat Advisory issued ahead of possible record-breaking temperatures
Show More
AccuWeather: Still steamy
Some peanut butter recalled for potential salmonella
Why a NJ teacher keeps an empty chair in his classroom
NYC to mark Biggie Smalls 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard
Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes
More TOP STORIES News