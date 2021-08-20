National Weather Service confirms tornado in New Jersey

Officials with the National Weather Service said a storm survey team has confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred in Rockaway Township in Morris County.
Storm survey team has confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred last night in Rockaway Township, NJ (Morris County). More details should be be released on Friday. #njwx— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 19, 2021
At least two other tornadoes were confirmed in parts of Pennsylvania.
Officials with the National Weather Service said a tornado occurred in Tilden Township, Berks County at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
A storm survey team also confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred from Souderton, Montgomery County to Silverdale/Perkasie, Bucks County at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
An EF-1 tornado has winds up to 110 miles per hour.
In Montgomery County, there were several reports of downed trees and wires along with damaged homes in the Souderton area, the National Weather Service said.
Video from the area showed siding ripped off numerous homes and debris scattered across front yards and small sheds could be seen flipped on their sides.
"It does correspond pretty well with the tornado warning we had last night," said Trent Davis with NWS Mt. Holly.
It was just a few weeks ago when New Jersey saw five tornados in one night, the second-biggest one-day tornado outbreak in the state in the past 71 years.
