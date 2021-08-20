tornado

National Weather Service confirms tornado in New Jersey

The Tornado Warnings set off late night Emergency Alerts on cellphones.
NWS confirms tornadoes in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks counties

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- A tornado was confirmed in New Jersey Wednesday and into Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred moved through the area.

Officials with the National Weather Service said a storm survey team has confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred in Rockaway Township in Morris County.



At least two other tornadoes were confirmed in parts of Pennsylvania.

Officials with the National Weather Service said a tornado occurred in Tilden Township, Berks County at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A storm survey team also confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred from Souderton, Montgomery County to Silverdale/Perkasie, Bucks County at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

An EF-1 tornado has winds up to 110 miles per hour.

In Montgomery County, there were several reports of downed trees and wires along with damaged homes in the Souderton area, the National Weather Service said.

Video from the area showed siding ripped off numerous homes and debris scattered across front yards and small sheds could be seen flipped on their sides.

Action Cam video from the area showed siding ripped off numerous homes and debris scattered across front yards.



"It does correspond pretty well with the tornado warning we had last night," said Trent Davis with NWS Mt. Holly.

It was just a few weeks ago when New Jersey saw five tornados in one night, the second-biggest one-day tornado outbreak in the state in the past 71 years.

RELATED: Tornado watch vs warning: What to do when you see alert messages
AccuWeather explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.



