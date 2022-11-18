'We'll be blunt-- don't drive high:' New Jersey ordered to remove cheeky highway safety signs

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The federal government has ordered the state of New Jersey to remove cheeky traffic safety messages that have popped up on some highways.

New Jersey began posting messages on state-regulated signs during the pandemic about coronavirus regulations and slowly expanded to traffic safety.

Since then messages like, "Slow down. This ain't Thunder Road," and "We'll be blunt-- don't drive high," have made appearances on state highways.

Now the Federal Highway Administration has ordered the state to cease the cutesy messages saying the highway signs should only be used for emergency messages.

"NJDOT has no comment on the VMS signs," a spokesperson from the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. "However, you may want to reach out to the Federal Highway Administration."

