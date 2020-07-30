NJ Transit Morris and Essex line suspended between Dover and Summit

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A portion of the New Jersey Transit is suspended after a tree fell on some overhead lines.
The Morris and Essex Rail Line is currently suspended between Dover and Summit.
A tree came down on some overhead lines in Parsippany late Wednesday night.
Crews are on the scene making repairs Thursday morning.
