Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A receives five-star recognition from Skytrax

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's positive proof that the recently opened Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport has world-class status.

The grand structure filled with New Jersey pride has received the Skytrax five-star terminal recognition. It's an honor similar to winning a gold medal.

"This embraces the very best of the Port Authority and shows what we can do and shows the promise of the future," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said.

The Skytrax award is presented annually. The new terminal out-distanced facilities in Asia, which had been at the top of the world when it came to amenities, comfort and convenience.

Terminal A sits in the city of Elizabeth, where it has generated jobs and growth.

"Between restaurants, hotels, car services and the ancillary activities, it's created employment in our community" said Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage about the terminal.

The fact that the terminal is Jersey-centric is also part of its winning formula.

"Let's move away from the punchline of being jokes and let's show the entire world who we are in our communities," said New Jersey State Senate Leader Teresa Ruiz.

The award is considered a global benchmark and is based on the customer experience.

"I fly every week for work, and this is one of the nicest terminals I've gone through, I'll admit it," said passenger Mike Megyesi.

While Laura Schwartz admits she's made an effort in the past to not fly into Newark, she says Monday's news about the airport's Terminal A is changing her mind.

"I landed here today from Chicago because of an event I have here in the state, and I am so thrilled. I will not avoid this anymore," Schwartz said.

The success of Terminal A is encouraging, with plans in the works to build a new Terminal B in less than 10 years away.

The size and movement outside Terminal A, however, has caused some frustration.

"I don't like it. The garage is too far away, it's a lot of walking," said Manny Georgegiadis, a driver.

