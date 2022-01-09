Traffic

LIST | Vehicle restrictions Sunday on New Jersey roads ahead of freezing rain

By Eyewitness News

(Julio Cortez)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel due to expected freezing rain for parts of the region Sunday morning. An AccuWeather Alert is in effect.

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 2 a.m., Sunday.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction will begin at 2 a.m., Sunday, January 9, and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:

I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

This restriction DOES NOT apply to:
The New Jersey Turnpike

The Garden State Parkway

The Atlantic City Expressway

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmiddlesex countynew jersey turnpikeweatherraincommutingtrafficfreezing raingarden state parkway
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID NY: 40 hospitals stop elective surgeries due to low bed capacity
Wall of rock falls on boaters in Brazilian lake; 6 killed
Authorities investigating after man, ex-wife found dead inside NJ home
Fire engulfs home in Southampton; cause under investigation
Cops search for suspected gang members wanted in New Year's Day death
Person throws Molotov cocktail at NYPD cruiser, setting it on fire
DA Bragg outlines justice reform plan after swift pushback
Show More
Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later
AccuWeather Alert: Freezing rain to cause hazardous travel conditions
Woman killed, 5 others injured in single-car crash in Queens
Lithium-ion battery sparks 4-alarm fire in the Bronx
COVID Updates: CDC director pushes back on calls for 4th vaccine dose
More TOP STORIES News