LIST | Vehicle restrictions Sunday on New Jersey roads ahead of freezing rain

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel due to expected freezing rain for parts of the region Sunday morning. An AccuWeather Alert is in effect.
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 2 a.m., Sunday.
The commercial vehicle travel restriction will begin at 2 a.m., Sunday, January 9, and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:
I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
Recreational vehicles
Motorcycles
This restriction DOES NOT apply to:
The New Jersey Turnpike
The Garden State Parkway
The Atlantic City Expressway
