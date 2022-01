LIST | Vehicle restrictions Sunday on New Jersey roads ahead of freezing rain

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel due to expected freezing rain for parts of the region Sunday morning. An AccuWeather Alert is in effect New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 2 a.m., Sunday.The commercial vehicle travel restriction will begin at 2 a.m., Sunday, January 9, and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State borderNJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)Empty straight CDL-weighted trucksPassenger vehicles pulling trailersRecreational vehiclesMotorcyclesThe New Jersey TurnpikeThe Garden State ParkwayThe Atlantic City Expressway----------