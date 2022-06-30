Worker trapped after trench collapses in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Worker trapped after trench collapses in New Jersey

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A worker is trapped after a trench collapsed in New Jersey.

It happened on Carmine Way off Sunnyside Road in Howell just before 4 p.m. Thursday.



Crews are currently on the scene trying to free the worker.

ALSO READ | Flag pole with American, POW flags cut down outside New Jersey VFW


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News



Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countyrescuetrench collapse
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside NYCHA complex
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
Woman, 86, recognized as longest-serving flight attendant
LIVE | The Countdown
Bus driver retires after 4-decades with Liberty Lines Transit
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Show More
Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach
NYC 'Test to Treat' unit improves access to COVID antiviral Paxlovid
New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following ruling
Feds open probe into NYPD sex crimes unit over alleged gender bias
Manhattan mom goes from podcasting to publishing her first book
More TOP STORIES News