New photos released of man who stole car with child inside in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released new images of the man wanted for stealing a car with a 1-year-old child inside.
The incident happened Monday night in Crown Heights when the man jumped into an SUV and took off.
The child's mother said she left the car running just 30 seconds earlier to pick up dinner at a restaurant.
She said she left the vehicle running at Kingston Avenue and Dean Street when she went into a restaurant to pick up dinner. She said the store is "all glass" so she could see her car the entire time.
The stolen car was found about a mile away, more than an hour later, with the unharmed boy inside.
Authorities are still searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
