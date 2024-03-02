Police arrest 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting 9mm handgun at Burger King in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly shot a gun inside a fast food chain restaurant.

New Rochelle Police received multiple calls about an altercation and sounds of gunshots outside the Burger King at 33 LeCount Place around 8 p.m. on Friday.

When officers responded to the scene, they found shell casings on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. Witnesses told the officers they saw several groups of individuals running from the scene.

Police were able to track down the 17-year-old suspect several blocks away, but when they tried to approach him, the teen fled on foot. Officers say the teen was reaching into his waistband during the brief foot pursuit.

Detectives eventually managed to apprehend the suspect, who was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun. Officers placed the teen under arrest and transported him to the New Rochelle Police Headquarters.

Police say further investigation revealed the incident stemmed from a physical altercation between two groups of men inside the restaurant, where the suspect shot multiple rounds at the fleeing group.

The suspect sustained a laceration from the altercation. There are currently no reports of anyone being hit by the gunfire.

The 17-year-old is charged with three felony counts, including two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment.

ALSO READ: Mayor Adams says he supports deporting migrants who commit serious crimes

Lucy Yang has the details.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.