Police in New Rochelle shot a man they claim was reaching for an officer's gun. Marcus Solis has the details.

Family searching for answers after police-involved shooting leaves unarmed man fighting for life

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A family is demanding answers after a police-involved shooting left an unarmed man fighting for his life.

Jerril Garris is on life support after a fierce struggle on Monday that lasted less than 20 seconds. It was all captured on body cameras as three New Rochelle police officers tried to arrest Garris.

At one point the male detective yelled for one of the female officers to tase the suspect.

Police say Garris was shot after he reached for an officer's holstered gun. The footage that was released stops before the shot is fired, but still images showed Garris grabbing something near one officer's gun belt.

Community Activist Kevin McCall wants the whole video to be released.

Friday's protest continued at the grocery store on Lincoln and North Avenues where Garris had allegedly stolen fruit.

Officers attempted to question the 37-year-old, who has a history of mental health issues.

An independent investigation is being led by state police and the Westchester District Attorney's office.

Sanford Rubenstein, the family's lawyer hopes witnesses come forward to help answer questions.

In a statement, New Rochelle says it is committed to transparency and is cooperating with the investigation.

Detective Steve Conn and Officers Kari Bird and Gabriele Chivarry have been placed on administrative leave.

VIDEO | Bodycam video of police shooting in New Rochelle

