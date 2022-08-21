New study finds it costs over $18,000 a year to raise child in the US

A new study found it costs $18,271 per year to raise a child due to inflation.
With the cost of food, clothing, and just about everything up these days, parents who support a child until the age of 17 will spend more than $310,000.
This comes out to more than $18,000 a year on average.
The Brookings institution came up with the estimate based on numbers from the U.S. Agriculture Department for a couple with two children.
A federal government projection put the total child-raising cost at more than $233,000 back in 2015.
While the federal reserve is taking steps to curb inflation, the authors of the study say more people are reconsidering having a second or even first child.
Information from CNN was used in this report.
ALSO READ | Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered