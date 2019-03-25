New video released in attack on Muslim woman walking in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- NYPD has released new video and photos of a man wanted for questioning after a woman was attacked simply because she wore a hijab in Brooklyn.
Umber Nisar was walking home in the afternoon on March 16 in Midwood when the incident occurred.
She was wearing her hijab, or head covering, in keeping with her Muslim faith. A man on the other side of the street walked towards her.
"A guy just crossed the street, came in front of me and kicked me so hard with all force and then walked away like nothing happened," she told Eyewitness News.
The man mumbled but said nothing out loud.
There were a lot of people on the street and Nisar made eye contact with one man, but no one came forward to help.
"The guy next to me, he saw it," she said. "But it seems like he don't care, he just passed by. I looked at him for help but he ignores me."
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is now investigating and released new video and photos of a person whom they want to question.
