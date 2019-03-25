Crime & Safety

New video released in attack on Muslim woman walking in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for questioning after a woman was attacked simply because she wore a hijab in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- NYPD has released new video and photos of a man wanted for questioning after a woman was attacked simply because she wore a hijab in Brooklyn.

Umber Nisar was walking home in the afternoon on March 16 in Midwood when the incident occurred.

She was wearing her hijab, or head covering, in keeping with her Muslim faith. A man on the other side of the street walked towards her.

"A guy just crossed the street, came in front of me and kicked me so hard with all force and then walked away like nothing happened," she told Eyewitness News.

The man mumbled but said nothing out loud.
There were a lot of people on the street and Nisar made eye contact with one man, but no one came forward to help.

"The guy next to me, he saw it," she said. "But it seems like he don't care, he just passed by. I looked at him for help but he ignores me."

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is now investigating and released new video and photos of a person whom they want to question.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymidwoodbrooklynnew york citymuslimshate crime investigationwoman attacked
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Video: Woman uses umbrella to fight off brazen groper in NYC
NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use woman's bathroom
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
NYPD: Man shot by police after igniting cars, taking out knife
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Mob boss murder suspect in court, attorney blames hate speech
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
More TOP STORIES News