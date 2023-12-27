What to do to celebrate a spectacular and free New Year's Eve in the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's almost time to say out with the old and in with the new as we usher in 2024.
If you are still looking for something to do on New Year's Eve, check out some of the free events around the Tri-State.
The wait in line for the iconic ball drop begins on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m.
The experience includes performances from megastars, dancing, singing and a chorus of "New York, New York" at midnight. The festivities, of course, will air on Channel 7 during the annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest/"
Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.
Participants can take in the natural outdoors on a festive bike ride, with a party to follow. The ride brings people together to celebrate a New Year of positivity and community.
Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
The 4-mile race will be kicked off with a firework show. Non-runners can watch on the race course as long as they are a "plus one" to a runner.
Dec. 31 from 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Zoom.
From 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn.
Walking tour across the Brooklyn Bridge with visits to the World Trade Center and 9/11 Memorial and City Hall Park.
Fireworks at midnight.
Annual New Year's Eve party on boardwalk at Luna Park with live music starting at 9 p.m. Fireworks at midnight.
Dec. 31 from 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Zoom.
Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. at Surfside Park.
Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on JFK Boulevard Beach.
Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. with fireworks at midnight.
Dec. 31 with fireworks at 6 p.m. and then again at 12 a.m. at Bushnell Park.
