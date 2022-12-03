Ibrahim Khan, former chief of staff for NY AG Letitia James, resigns amid sexual harassment probe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A op aide to New York Attorney General Letitia James has stepped down amid a sexual harassment probe.

James confirms Chief of Staff Ibrahim Khan resigned after what she called an impartial investigation.

The New York Times reports Khan was accused of inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman.

Ironically, it was James who investigated sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo that lead to his resignation.

This news comes a month after former President Donald Trump announced he was suing James.

Trump said that James does nothing to protect New York against the crimes and the criminals. The lawsuit says that she has abused her position as AG "to pursue a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade against President Trump, a resident of Palm Beach County, Florida, with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially, and politically."

