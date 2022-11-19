Holiday train show returns to the New York Botanical Garden

The Holiday train show opens Saturday at the New York Botanical Garden.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One of New York's beloved traditions, the holiday train show at the New York Botanical Garden is back.

Visitors can watch model trains make their way past more than 190 replicas of New York landmarks.

The landmarks have been painstakingly recreated using bark, plants, and other natural materials.

People can also stop by NYGB GLOW: New York City's largest outdoor holiday light experience.

For the third year in a row, visitors can discover the beauty of the landscape and historic buildings after dark, illuminated across the Garden. Building upon sold-out evenings the past two years, NYBG GLOW will expand across even more of the Garden's collections with choreographed lights and sound.

For more information about the Holiday Train Show and GLOW, please visit the New York Botanical Garden's website NYBG.org

