NYPD strengthens safety, security measures ahead of NY Caribbean Carnival

If you are heading to the carnival Monday, you can expect to enter through a security checkpoint. Anthony Carlo has the story.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- With two million people expected on the streets of Brooklyn for the annual New York Caribbean Carnival, police are strengthening security measures to allow revelers to celebrate safely.

The vibrant costumes and unmatchable energy will soon be on full display on Brooklyn streets, all in the name of Caribbean culture.

Come Monday, you'll see plenty of the floats and dancing on Eastern Parkway during the New York Caribbean Carnival, but that's not all says the police commissioner.

"There will be plenty of safety measures that people will see and many they won't see," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

He says there will be thousands of cops -- some that will be in plain sight, and others that won't.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell says last year's success in stemming violence was a result of cooperation between city agencies.

"In the extreme we had one call of a loud party, and it was a known gang location through the power of the agencies we were able to shut that down with no arrests no incidents," Chell said.

Police say they seized 27 guns and kept shootings at bay during last year's festivities.

This is in stark contrast to the violence that's tainted the celebrations in the past, particularly the overnight J'ouvert parties.

In 2015, former Governor Andrew Cuomo aide Carey Gabay was killed by a stray bullet. Then in 2020, a 6-year-old was shot in both legs.

Community leaders want to be able to celebrate safely.

"Everyone is kind of on the same page so, I think that has eased the frustration and I'm proud we were able to do that this summer," said Michelle Gibbs, chair of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association.

Police say everyone who goes through the J'ouvert parade's 13 entry points Monday at 6 a.m. will be scanned using weapon detector wands. Police will also tap on drone surveillance to keep people safe.

