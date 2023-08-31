New York Caribbean Carnival: What to know and how to watch parade

Watch the New York Caribbean Carnival live on Monday, September 4 starting at 11:00 a.m. wherever you stream ABC 7 New York

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The New York Caribbean Carnival, one of the city's biggest summer festivals, culminates with a parade and celebration on Labor Day.

It's the nation's largest Caribbean cultural festival!

The event steps off at Rochester Avenue and heads west along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, featuring exciting performances, colorful costumes, and flavorful food.

The parade culminates at Grand Army Plaza.

The weekend-long festival dates back to the 1920s when it's believe to have started in Harlem before moving to Brooklyn in the mid-1960s where it continues to draw millions of people each year.

Celebrate the vibrant culture in an electric atmosphere and watch live on Monday, September 4 starting at 11:00 a.m. wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

Click here for more information about the New York Caribbean Carnival.

